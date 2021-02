Max Homa did something Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that only six players before him since 1983 had done: Birdie all four of Pebble's par-3s in the same round.

Homa's third-round, 4-under 68 included birdies at Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 17. On those holes, Homa drained putts of 6, 7, 10 and 16 feet, respectively.

Informed of his accomplishment after the round, Homa was at a loss for words. "Sick," he replied.

Homa enters Sunday at 9 under, four shots back of leader Jordan Spieth.