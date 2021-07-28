Sick until the opening round, Thomas Pieters (65) eyes 'legendary' status in Belgium

Getty Images

KAWAGOE, Japan – Given the nature of an Olympics that was postponed a year by a pandemic, Thomas Pieters’ concern was understandable.

“I wasn’t in a good way yesterday,” Pieters admitted on Thursday.

Pieters said he suffered from fever and headaches on Wednesday which limited his preparation to just a single nine-hole practice round. Although a COVID-19 test came back negative, the 29-year-old from Belgium said he wasn’t much better early Thursday when he arrived for Round 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
TOKYO OLYMPICS

Pieters highlights opening 65 with eagle-2 at No. 11

Thomas Pieters shot 6-under 65 in Round 1 of the men's Olympic event, highlighted by an eagle hole-out at the par-4 11th.

“I felt horrible this morning,” he said. “I stressed a little bit yesterday. I just didn’t drink enough on Tuesday. A bit better today.”

Pieters’ poor health didn’t seem to impact his play on Day 1 of the Olympic Men’s Competition. After a slow start, he eagled the par-4 11th and added four birdies to finish with a 6-under 65, which was two shots behind early leader Sepp Straka.

Full-field scores from the Olympic Men’s Competition

It was exactly the kind of round he envisioned ever since he finished in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics. Coming up just short of a spot on the podium has been his primary motivation ever since.

“Being from a small country, we’ve got two medals up to now. If you just get one more for your country, it’s like legendary status back home,” he said.  “I just want to get a medal.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Pieters (69) wins Czech Masters for second time

BY Associated Press  — 

Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to become the first golfer to win the Czech Masters for the second time, beating Adri Arnaus by one stroke.
News & Opinion

Pieters (66) leads Czech Masters through 54

BY Associated Press  — 

Thomas Pieters birdied his final hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters.
News & Opinion

Els two behind Pieters at Maybank in Malaysia

BY Associated Press  — 

Ernie Els was two shots behind Maybank Championship leader Thomas Pieters on a crowded leaderboard after the second round on Friday.