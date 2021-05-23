A snapshot of Phil Mickelson's Hall-of-Fame resume

Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up during the Wanamaker Trophy presentation ceremony after winning during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) -

Phil Mickelson made more golf history on Sunday at Kiawah Island, becoming the oldest major champion, at age 50, when he captured the 103rd PGA Championship.

Here's a look at some of the highlights of Mickelson's Hall-of-Fame resume.

Born: June 16, 1970 in San Diego, California

Amateur career: 3-time NCAA individual champion (Arizona State); 3-time Haskins Award winner; 16-time tournament winner; 1990 team national title; 1990 U.S. Amateur champion; four-time All-American; 1991 Northern Telecom Open winner on the PGA Tour

Turned professional: 1992

Career PGA Tour wins: 45 (T-8 all-time)

Photos Best of: Players with most career Tour wins A look at the players with the most career wins in PGA Tour history, with a minimum of 30 titles.

Career earnings: $94,611,761 (2nd all-time)

Major wins: 6 (T-12 all-time)

Ryder Cup appearances: 12 (most appearances; player record: 18-22-7)

Presidents Cup appearances: 12 (most appearances; player record: 26-16-13)

Highest world ranking: 2nd (record 1,353 consecutive weeks inside top 50)

World Golf Hall of Fame inductee: 2012