A snapshot of Phil Mickelson's Hall-of-Fame resume

Phil Mickelson made more golf history on Sunday at Kiawah Island, becoming the oldest major champion, at age 50, when he captured the 103rd PGA Championship.
Here's a look at some of the highlights of Mickelson's Hall-of-Fame resume.
Born: June 16, 1970 in San Diego, California
Amateur career: 3-time NCAA individual champion (Arizona State); 3-time Haskins Award winner; 16-time tournament winner; 1990 team national title; 1990 U.S. Amateur champion; four-time All-American; 1991 Northern Telecom Open winner on the PGA Tour
Turned professional: 1992
Career PGA Tour wins: 45 (T-8 all-time)
Career earnings: $94,611,761 (2nd all-time)
Major wins: 6 (T-12 all-time)
Ryder Cup appearances: 12 (most appearances; player record: 18-22-7)
Presidents Cup appearances: 12 (most appearances; player record: 26-16-13)
Highest world ranking: 2nd (record 1,353 consecutive weeks inside top 50)
World Golf Hall of Fame inductee: 2012