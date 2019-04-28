So now what? Something still missing at revamped Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – As Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer put the finishing touches on a victory Sunday at the Zurich Classic, the scene around TPC Louisiana’s finishing hole was typical to what one would experience at most of the PGA Tour’s open events.

Fans cheering from just outside the ropes. A steady noise from the many chalets surrounding the green. Adults. Kids. Men. Women. Yes, many ticketholders had already headed toward the exits, but overall, the crowd wasn’t terrible.

Yet, for an event that’s done so much to spice things up – adding a team format two years ago, implementing walk-up music, tweaking the schedule so the tournament finishes with foursomes on Sunday (all popular moves among players and fans) – there still seems to be something missing at the Zurich Classic.

The obvious answer would be the absence of star power. It’s no secret that this year’s field isn’t particularly stout. Brooks Koepka is the only top-10 player who played this week.

This event has never attracted a world-beating list of players. In 2016, the last time this event used stroke play, the strength of the field was 250, which would rank last among the events played so far this year.

But while there are no longer world-ranking points or a Masters invite up for grabs, you could argue that the switch to the team format has heightened the exposure of this event, which otherwise would be just another 72-hole stroke-play tournament with a below-average field in a period between the Masters and PGA Championship when many of the world’s best are vacationing.

“I think the format has been a shot of adrenaline into the arm of the event,” Graeme McDowell said. “Yes, it’s not an unbelievably good American field – no Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Tiger, Phil, Jordan Spieth – you know, you’re missing the big sort of five or six Americans. But aside from that, you have a really good field here, especially internationally.”

Rahm, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed – all top-20 players – joined Koepka in the field this week, so it’s not like the only stars here are Tripod and his alligator friends. Plus, the format gives players a chance to tune up for international team events, something many International Presidents Cup hopefuls took advantage of this week.

“Are you going to get the top players coming back all the time? Probably not,” Billy Horschel said, “but I think players like playing a good team event. I keep hearing that Phil [Mickelson] keeps trying to put it in his schedule and figure out if he wants to play. I know I couple of guys have tugged at Tiger [Woods] to try to get him to play. Maybe in the next couple of years one of those guys will come here and it will be really good for the event.”

Tournament director Steve Worthy admits this year’s field lacked enough big names, but he also denied the rumor that the novelty of team play was wearing off with the players.

“Everyone has been positive,” Worthy said. “They like the fact that we're doing something different. … I would be concerned if I'd heard that, but I have not had any players tell me that they think the magic is gone or the format is not what it should be.”

While a move to match play on the weekend – perhaps the low 32 teams making the cut and advancing to a five-round knockout stage with nine-hole matches – could give the tournament another boost, many players side with Worthy that the current format is enough incentive to attract players.

“It fits in nicely after a pretty intense period through the Masters,” Adam Scott said, “and with this new schedule, the PGA coming, it's kind of nice to come out and play competitive golf but in a slightly more relaxed format.”

Added McDowell: “The walk-up music? A little cheese-ball. I’m not sure I love it, but I love everything else about the week.”

And Ian Poulter: “I don’t know why that’s a subject. Changing something that’s just been changed? It’s a nice format and we’re still getting used to it, so let’s keep it as is.”

• • •

Most would agree that the team format has worked overall, breaking up the monotony of the Tour schedule and letting guys have some fun competing with friends. So why still the weak field? The bigger culprit is the golf course.

TPC Louisiana has hosted the Zurich Classic every year but one since it took over for English Turn in 2005. The players that consistently play this event have no problems with the course design, a Pete Dye creation that challenges players, especially around the greens. Unfortunately, from a viewer’s perspective, it’s a bit forgetful. There are no real signature holes, such as the 17th at TPC Sawgrass or 16th at TPC Scottsdale, and the closing holes don’t really lend themselves to much theater.

Worthy said there are no plans for a redesign. There is, however, a $5 million renovation set for after the tournament. The upgrade, which is expected to be finished by late summer, will include a re-grassing of all playing surfaces, except for roughs and tee boxes. Greens will be refurbished with TifEagle Bermudagrass while the fairways and shortly mown areas around the greens will be outfitted with Celebration Bermudagrass.

The switch is expected to greatly improve how the areas around the greens play.

“I know a few guys don’t enjoy the chipping around here,” McDowell said. “I’ll be the first to admit, that’s what turned me off to the course about eight years ago. I like the golf course tee to green, but around the greens you can really be tearing your hair out, especially when it gets wet and grainy. That might be the only negative part about the course, and getting new grass in might take that little bit of negative out and you could have an unbelievably great field here.”

Some would contest that a renovated TPC Louisiana still isn’t the best option. Most of that crowd would point to City Park, which reopened two years ago in New Orleans and now features 36 holes, including the Rees Jones-designed South Course. The course tips out at more than 7,300 yards and is accompanied by a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Horschel said he heard that logistically there could be some hurdles. But geographically, it’s a perfect fit. TPC Louisiana is about 30 minutes from the French Quarter, which is where most of the players stay. City Park would be more convenient and could very well attract many non-golf fans in the area for JazzFest.

“It would be nice to be a little closer to downtown,” Horschel said, “but from what I’ve been told, it’s a little too much work.”

Worthy said title sponsor Zurich, which has deal with this event that runs through 2026, is “very happy” with the venue and that he expects TPC Louisiana to reman host for the “long-term.”

“I have nothing bad to say,” Chris Stroud said. “I hope they just continue to build on what they’ve been doing.”

• • •

If TPC Louisiana is indeed here to stay, tournament officials will certainly need to keep building.

The team format was a good play and seems like a mainstay. The walkup music could use some work – instead of playing 10 seconds of it and turning it off, leave it on for the tee shots and get the crowd more into it. The infrastructure is decent, but on No. 18 it feels like the fans are so far away.

How about creating a mini-Bourbon Street down the 18th fairway with tents and music and bars? That would certainly liven up the party, much like the Phoenix Open has done.

Yes, players will argue that once a year is enough for the big party. But why not have the little party? After all, we do have the Big Apple and the Big Easy.

Give the fans more reason to come – and stay – at the golf course. Give those watching on television incentive to not turn to the NBA Playoffs. Give the players – particularly the best ones – motive to show up year after year.

Something more needs to be done, that’s for sure.