Sony Open odds: Cameron Smith favored to go back-to-back in Hawaii

Cameron Smith already owns the PGA Tour’s Hawaii Double after winning last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui following his 2020 victory at the Sony Open.

But can Smith add to his haul in Honolulu? Oddsmakers seems to think so.

According to Pointsbet Sportsbook, Smith is a +900 favorite to win Sunday at Waialae Country Club. The freshly minted top-10 player in the Official World Golf Ranking (Smith rose to No. 10 for the first time on Monday) has never missed the 36-hole cut at Sony in six previous trips, though aside from his win he hasn’t finished better than T-18.

Webb Simpson, however, owns a more complete resume at Waialae with eight top-10s in 11 starts. That number includes three straight top-4 finishes dating to 2018. Simpson, who is listed at +1600 odds along with Sungjae Im, is also enjoying a streak of seven straight top-20s at Sony.

The only caveat with Simpson: He is coming off a year in which he posted just five top-10s, his worst mark since 2017, while dropping from sixth in the world rankings at the end of 2020 to now No. 29.

Here is a look at notable odds for this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii:

  • +900: Cameron Smith
  • +1600: Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson
  • +2000: Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Marc Leishman
  • +2500: Abraham Ancer
  • +2800: Kevin Na, Talor Gooch
  • +3000: Russell Henley
  • +3300: Charles Howell III, Harris English, Kevin Kisner
  • +4000: Billy Horschel, Matt Jones, Seamus Power
  • +5000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Kokrak, Maverick McNealy

