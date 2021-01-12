Sony Open odds: Harris English eyes Hawaiian sweep, but not the favorite

Getty Images

Week 2 of the PGA Tour's Hawaiian double takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The Sony Open is the first full-field tournament of the new year, coming after last week's limited-field Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The Maui champion, Harris English, is in this week's field, looking to do what Justin Thomas did in 2017 and Ernie Els did in 2003, and win both Hawaiian events. But English isn't the betting favorite.

Here's a look at the notable odds to win the Sony Open in Hawaii:

+1200: Webb Simpson

+1300: Collin Morikawa

+1400: Harris English

+1800: Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im

+2000: Hideki Matsuyama

+2200: Joaquin Niemann

+2500: Cameron Smith

+2800: Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

+3000: Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley

+3300: Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

+4000: Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brendon Todd, Billy Horschel, Lanto Griffin

+5000: Brian Harman, Charles Howell III, Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastian Munoz

+6000: Kevin Na, Erik van Rooyen

+6600: Si Woo Kim

+7000: Patton Kizzire, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch

+8000: Chez Reavie, Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox, Matthew NeSmith

+9000: Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston

+10000: Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Davis, Branden Grace, Brandt Snedeker

Click here for complete odds.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Sony payout: Smith wins nearly $1.2 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Cameron Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Sony Open.
Golf Central

Just how expensive was Morikawa's 3-putt?

BY Nick Menta  — 

Lost in the craziness of Sunday night's wild finish at the Sony Open was a most disappointing end to an otherwise-solid week for Collin Morikawa.

smith_steele_1920_sony20_d4_playoff_handshake
News & Opinion

Smith gets first win in Sony playoff over Steele

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Two shots behind with two holes to play, Cameron Smith made an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff and won the rain-soaked Sony Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the first extra hole.