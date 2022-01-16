Sony Open purse payout for Hideki Matsuyama and Co. in Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama earned his eighth career PGA Tour victory, defeating Russell Henley on the first playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Matsuyama trailed for the entire round until a birdie at the 72nd hole tied him with Henley. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 63 in the final round, including a 31 on the back nine, compared to Henley's 1-over 36.
The two returned to the par-5 18th for the playoff, where Matsuyama hit a perfect 3-wood from 277 yards to 2 feet.
That eagle was enough to give Matsuyama his second win of the season, coupled with his triumph in the fall at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan.
Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii
Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
500.00
|
1,350,000.00
|
2
|
Russell Henley
|
300.00
|
817,500.00
|
T3
|
Kevin Kisner
|
162.50
|
442,500.00
|
T3
|
Seamus Power
|
162.50
|
442,500.00
|
T5
|
Lucas Glover
|
105.00
|
289,687.50
|
T5
|
Michael Thompson
|
105.00
|
289,687.50
|
T7
|
Russell Knox
|
82.50
|
227,812.50
|
T7
|
Matt Kuchar
|
82.50
|
227,812.50
|
T7
|
Keith Mitchell
|
82.50
|
227,812.50
|
T7
|
Adam Svensson
|
82.50
|
227,812.50
|
11
|
Corey Conners
|
70.00
|
189,375.00
|
T12
|
Keegan Bradley
|
58.00
|
148,875.00
|
T12
|
Hayden Buckley
|
58.00
|
148,875.00
|
T12
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
58.00
|
148,875.00
|
T12
|
Haotong Li
|
-
|
148,875.00
|
T12
|
Ryan Palmer
|
58.00
|
148,875.00
|
T17
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
49.00
|
114,375.00
|
T17
|
Jason Kokrak
|
49.00
|
114,375.00
|
T17
|
Vince Whaley
|
49.00
|
114,375.00
|
T20
|
Ryan Armour
|
39.21
|
79,017.86
|
T20
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
39.21
|
79,017.86
|
T20
|
Davis Riley
|
39.21
|
79,017.86
|
T20
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
39.21
|
79,017.86
|
T20
|
Dylan Wu
|
39.21
|
79,017.86
|
T20
|
Kramer Hickok
|
39.21
|
79,017.85
|
T20
|
Kevin Na
|
39.21
|
79,017.85
|
T27
|
Wesley Bryan
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Cam Davis
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Luke Donald
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Talor Gooch
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Chris Kirk
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Ben Kohles
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Maverick McNealy
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Andrew Putnam
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T27
|
Kyle Stanley
|
26.55
|
49,250.00
|
T36
|
Stewart Cink
|
18.00
|
35,700.00
|
T36
|
Billy Horschel
|
18.00
|
35,700.00
|
T36
|
Charles Howell III
|
18.00
|
35,700.00
|
T36
|
Marc Leishman
|
18.00
|
35,700.00
|
T36
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
18.00
|
35,700.00
|
41
|
Keita Nakajima - a
|
-
|
|
T42
|
Jim Furyk
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T42
|
Patton Kizzire
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T42
|
J.T. Poston
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T42
|
Greyson Sigg
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T42
|
Sepp Straka
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T42
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
11.75
|
27,375.00
|
T48
|
Paul Barjon
|
8.00
|
19,639.29
|
T48
|
Brian Harman
|
8.00
|
19,639.29
|
T48
|
Denny McCarthy
|
8.00
|
19,639.29
|
T48
|
Hudson Swafford
|
8.00
|
19,639.29
|
T48
|
K.H. Lee
|
8.00
|
19,639.28
|
T48
|
Sahith Theegala
|
8.00
|
19,639.28
|
T48
|
Brendon Todd
|
8.00
|
19,639.28
|
T55
|
Kevin Chappell
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T55
|
Brett Drewitt
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T55
|
Harris English
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T55
|
Si Woo Kim
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T55
|
Jim Knous
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T55
|
Henrik Norlander
|
5.50
|
17,400.00
|
T61
|
Webb Simpson
|
4.70
|
16,800.00
|
T61
|
Kevin Tway
|
4.70
|
16,800.00
|
63
|
Sam Ryder
|
4.40
|
16,575.00
|
64
|
Justin Lower
|
4.20
|
16,425.00
|
65
|
Jimmy Walker
|
4.00
|
16,275.00