'Sorry, sis': Min Woo Lee skips Minjee's KPMG title defense after earning Travelers spot

With a top-10 finish at last week's U.S. Open, Min Woo Lee’s schedule took a turn.

His flight was set, hotel reserved, and media ready to go. Lee had planned an appearance to watch his sister, Minjee, defend her title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Country Club in New Jersey.

After the third round at Los Angeles Country Club, those plans were still in place. Lee stood at 2 under, eight shots off the lead.

With a 3-under 67 in the final round, however, Lee finished tied for fifth and got an automatic exemption into this week's Travelers Championship.

Pure talent and skill, with maybe a tad bit of motivation for Lee.

Saturday night in LA, Lee got a text from Adam Scott offering a ride on Scott’s private jet, cross-country to the Travelers in Connecticut. Lee informed Scott that he wasn't in the field. To which Scott replied, in essence: Finish in the top 10 and you can fly over with me.

And that's what happened. Only, that meant Lee would not be able to watch his sister in person.

“Sorry, sis. Had to come play here," Lee said Thursday after shooting 4-under 66 at TPC River Highlands.

Was Minjee disappointed her brother wouldn't be on hand? Not according to Min Woo: “No. She’s probably happy. I annoy her too much.”

Whether or not Minjee agrees with her brother’s claim, the decision to compete in the Travelers was a no-brainer. It's not only a PGA Tour event, it's a designated event with a $20 million purse. Min Woo's 66 has him six off the early lead. Minjee, meanwhile, shot 1-over 72 at Baltusrol and is five back.

Min Woo Lee currently has Special Temporary Membership on Tour, which allows him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions. When asked if the temporary status adds pressure, he stated, “At the moment, not really, just because there is not too many events to end the season, and I’m doing pretty well in Europe with the DP world rankings, so all I needed to is play good golf when I need and I’m doing that.”

Lee is currently fifth on the DP World Tour Race to Dubai points list, with the top 10 earning PGA Tour cards at season's end.

And the PGA Tour is exactly where he wants to be. “Yeah, I love America, so it’s nice and easy," he said. "If you want something, it’s Amazon Prime right there, you get in a day.”