Sources: Jay Monahan reacts to recent events in mandatory players' meeting

Tuesday’s mandatory players' meeting at the Honda Classic didn’t exactly go as scripted for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but he made his point in the 50-minute meeting.

“[Monahan] made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the Super Golf League] walk out that door now,” said one player who requested anonymity. “He made the ban seem like it was in all capital letters.”

According to another player, Monahan went on to explain that players who were considering playing the super league were being detrimental to the Tour and they would be “banned.”

Monahan also told the players that his speech for the meeting had been changed by the events of the last few days. On Sunday, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – two of the most high-profile players who were reportedly considering playing the super league – announced their allegiance to the PGA Tour and Phil Mickelson appeared to box in himself with an interview with Alan Shipnuck on the Fire Pit Collective that included harsh criticism of both the Tour and super league.

Monahan was asked if he had seen Mickelson’s statement that was released just before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The meeting began at 4 p.m. and neither the commissioner nor any other Tour officials had seen the lengthy statement, which did not include any references to the PGA Tour and hinted at an extended break with Mickelson writing that he “desperately need some time away.”

The commissioner was not asked any questions about the super league, according to multiple players.