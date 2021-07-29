South Africa's Paula Reto tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Getty Images

KAWAGOE, Japan – South Africa’s Paula Reto tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to withdraw from next week’s Olympic women’s golf competition.

Reto, 31, tested positive during her team’s final testing protocols and because of the travel requirements, she will not be able to compete. She will be replaced in the field by India’s Diksha Dagar as the “next available athlete.”

The women’s competition begins Wednesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

This week’s men’s competition was also impacted by the coronavirus. Spain’s Jon Rahm tested positive and couldn’t compete in Tokyo as did Bryson DeChambeau for the United States. They were two of the top-5-ranked players in the field.

More articles like this
Golf Central

How Team USA stands after Day 1 of Olympics

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Not a single American is inside the top 10 after the opening round of the Olympics.
News & Opinion

Rahm baffled by second COVID-19 diagnosis

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

World No. 1 Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 the first week in June and again last week, preventing him from going to Tokyo.
Golf Central

How to watch the women's Olympic golf event

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here is your guide to complete Golf Channel coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games' women's golf competition.