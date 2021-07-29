South Africa's Paula Reto tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan – South Africa’s Paula Reto tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to withdraw from next week’s Olympic women’s golf competition.

Reto, 31, tested positive during her team’s final testing protocols and because of the travel requirements, she will not be able to compete. She will be replaced in the field by India’s Diksha Dagar as the “next available athlete.”

The women’s competition begins Wednesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

This week’s men’s competition was also impacted by the coronavirus. Spain’s Jon Rahm tested positive and couldn’t compete in Tokyo as did Bryson DeChambeau for the United States. They were two of the top-5-ranked players in the field.