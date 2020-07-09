Southern Cal is looking for a new men’s golf coach.

The Trojans announced Thursday they are parting ways with longtime coach Chris Zambri.

Zambri, a former USC alum who played six seasons on the Nationwide Tour before becoming a college coach, recently completed his 14th season with the Trojans. He was one of the most successful coaches in the country, taking USC to the NCAA final match in 2015 and the semifinals a year later. Under his watch, the team won three conference titles and his players earned more than 30 individual titles, including Jamie Lovemark’s NCAA crown in 2007. The team's 11 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances was tied for the longest streak in the country before it ended in 2018.

Since 2015, USC’s average season-ending ranking – 12th – is the fifth-best in the country.

“It was an honor to coach my alma mater," Zambri said. "I was fortunate to work with so many great teams and players. I want to thank the players, staff, fans and donors who made my time coaching the Trojans so enjoyable. As I move on in my career, I will hold on to those memories and always will be rooting for the USC men’s golf program.”

The Trojans won their final event of the spring, the highly competitive Southern Highlands Collegiate, before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were ranked 29th in the country.

The USC job is one of the most sought-after in the sport, but it does present some unique challenges. It’s located in one of the priciest real-estate markets in the country. The team often travels 20 to 30 minutes a day to practice off campus. Academically, the school is ranked inside the top 15 nationally. And though Southern California is a hotbed for recruiting, it’s a competitive landscape with Stanford, Pepperdine and UCLA, among others.

It's still unclear what the 2020-21 college golf season will look like because of the pandemic. USC typically begins its season in mid-September.

USC women's coach Justin Silverstein will assist the men's program until the school makes its next hire.