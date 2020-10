The Ladies European Tour announced on Tuesday that Spain will, for the first time, host the Solheim Cup.

The biennial event will be contested on the championship course at Finca Cortesin, Andalucía. The exact dates have not be finalized.

The three-day matches will be held in 2021 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 4-6. Europe is the reigning champion, having defeated the United States by a point last year in Scotland.