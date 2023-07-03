×

Spill the Tee with Amy & Anna podcast: A debut for Pebble Beach

Getty Images

The U.S. Women’s Open competes this week for the first time at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which seemed the perfect time to debut the Spill the Tee with Amy & Anna podcast.

Only, this isn’t a podcast about tournament golf. Rather, it’s a podcast where you get to know what you really want to know about players, the game and the hosts.

In this first edition, Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson offer listeners a chance to get to know the pair of veteran golf reporters and hosts, as well as a look into what it's like to cover a major championship for "Live From" (it can get messy).

They also talk about their Pebble Beach experiences, if they would pay $625 to play there (or anywhere, for that matter) and which celebrity they’d most like to meet (Michael Bolton and Clint Eastwood, you might want to both listen).