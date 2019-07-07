Sponsor's invite Tavatanakit makes run at 59 on Sunday at Thornberry

Just five weeks after turning pro, Patty Tavatanakit made an exciting run at trying to join Annika Sorenstam as the only players to shoot 59 in LPGA history.

Alas, the former UCLA star’s bid fell short Sunday at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Tavatanakit made three eagles on the front nine and got to 11 under with three holes to play but couldn’t go any lower than that. She closed out with pars to shoot a tournament record 61.

“Apparently, I’m not meant to shoot 59 yet,” Tavatanakit said.

Tavatanakit turned pro after her sophomore season at UCLA and made her professional debut at the U.S. Women’s Open last month. She’s been playing the Symetra Tour and got into this week’s LPGA event on a sponsor’s exemption.

“I was kind of in the zone,” Tavatanakit said.

Kind of? She eagled the third, sixth and ninth holes. She drove the sixth green, a short par 4, knocking her tee shot to 3 feet.

Tavatanakit started the final round 11 shots off the lead. She was tied for the lead when she signed her scorecard, with the leaders just going off.