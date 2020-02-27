Sports Anchor Scott Van Pelt joins "Feherty," Monday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Emmy-nominated sports anchor Scott Van Pelt will join David Feherty on his self-titled original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in West Hartford, Conn., the interview with the popular SportsCenter (ESPN) anchor (and former GOLF Channel host/reporter) focuses on a wide range of topics, including:

The basis of Van Pelt’s passion for sports, growing up in Maryland and rooting for the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins and University of Maryland athletic programs.

His break into television, beginning as a production assistant in the ‘90s at GOLF Channel following a brief stint as a “beeper” salesman after graduating from college.

How his TV career has mirrored the Tiger Woods era, and why he credits the 15-time major champion for providing a pathway for Van Pelt to carve out a successful career.

Recalling the sequence of events that led to ESPN’s re-branded late night SportsCenter that features Van Pelt, offering a next-generation approach to the long-running program.

The current era of PGA TOUR stars, and the parity that exists amongst the sport’s elite.

Van Pelt also is tasked with the comical challenge of ranking photoshopped images of Tour players based on how good (or bad) they’d look bald – like him.

Additional upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) include:

Gary Woodland (March 16) – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time PGA TOUR winner.

Charles Schwab (March 23) – financial executive

Suzann Pettersen (March 30) – 15-time LPGA Tour winner and major champion.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The Emmy-nominated Feherty initially debuted in 2011, and Feherty himself has earned two Emmy-nominations for his role in the GOLF Channel original series (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host). Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films. In addition to the Feherty series on GOLF Channel, the audio from episode interviews are available on the David Feherty podcast, which is accessible on GOLF Channel Digital and other podcast providers.