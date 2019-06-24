Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller cleverly confirmed their pairing as “Team Baby Mommas” at next month’s inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event in Michigan.

Lewis and Piller simultaneously tweeted a video on Monday that shows their toddlers setting up a “play date” for their mothers.

Lewis’ daughter, Chesnee, is 8 months old. Piller’s son, AJ, is a year old. The children are frequently together at the Smuckers LPGA Child Development Center, a daycare for tour moms.

Lewis and Piller’s teaming at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational isn’t a surprise, as both players acknowledge. They’ve become regular partners in international team competitions, combining for a 4-3-1 record in Solheim Cups and UL International Crowns.

The two-woman team event is scheduled for July 17-20 in Midland, Mich. The Jutanugarn sisters (Ariya and Moriya) and the Korda sisters (Jessica and Nelly) are among the entrees. So are Lexi Thompson/Cristie Kerr, Lydia Ko/In Gee Chun, Brooke Henderson/Alena Sharp and Minjee Lee/Jin Young Ko.

Suzann Pettersen is also expected to make her return to golf there after giving birth to her first child. She’s teaming up with European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew. Pettersen hasn’t played in more than a year, since the CME Group Tour Championship at the end of the 2017 season.