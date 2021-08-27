Stanford trio headlines preseason Annika Award watch list

Stanford is well represented on this year's preseason watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.

The Cardinal, widely considered the team to beat this season in women's college golf, boast three players on the list: reigning Annika Award winner Rachel Heck, No. 1-ranked amateur Rose Zhang and Angelina Ye.

The Annika Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

Here are the 20 players who made the award's preseason watch list:

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Karen Fredgaard, Houston

Annabell Fuller, Florida

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Vivian Hou, Arizona

Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Gina Kim, Duke

Cindy Kou, Southern Cal

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Latanna Stone, LSU

Beatrice Wallin, Florida State

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

Angelina Ye, Stanford

Rose Zhang, Stanford

