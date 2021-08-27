Stanford trio headlines preseason Annika Award watch list

Stanford is well represented on this year's preseason watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.
The Cardinal, widely considered the team to beat this season in women's college golf, boast three players on the list: reigning Annika Award winner Rachel Heck, No. 1-ranked amateur Rose Zhang and Angelina Ye.
The Annika Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.
Here are the 20 players who made the award's preseason watch list:
- Jensen Castle, Kentucky
- Hannah Darling, South Carolina
- Karen Fredgaard, Houston
- Annabell Fuller, Florida
- Rachel Heck, Stanford
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State
- Vivian Hou, Arizona
- Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona
- Julia Johnson, Ole Miss
- Gina Kim, Duke
- Cindy Kou, Southern Cal
- Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
- Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
- Megan Schofill, Auburn
- Emma Spitz, UCLA
- Latanna Stone, LSU
- Beatrice Wallin, Florida State
- Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest
- Angelina Ye, Stanford
- Rose Zhang, Stanford
