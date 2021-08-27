State of Texas well represented on preseason Haskins Award watch list

This year's preseason watch list for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel has a decidedly Texas flavor.

Seven of the 20 players play for a Texas school: Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, SMU's Noah Goodwin, Texas Tech teammates Ludvig Aberg and Sandy Scott, and the Texas trio of Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Travis Vick.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Here are the 20 players who made the award's preseason watch list:

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State

Pierceson Coody, Texas

Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Noah Goodwin, SMU

Ryan Hall, South Carolina

Cole Hammer, Texas

Bo Jin, Oklahoma State

Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine

William Mouw, Pepperdine

Trent Phillips, Georgia

David Puig, Arizona State

Sandy Scott, Texas Tech

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

Travis Vick, Texas

