State of Texas well represented on preseason Haskins Award watch list

Coody
Getty Images

This year's preseason watch list for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel has a decidedly Texas flavor.

Seven of the 20 players play for a Texas school: Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, SMU's Noah Goodwin, Texas Tech teammates Ludvig Aberg and Sandy Scott, and the Texas trio of Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Travis Vick.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Here are the 20 players who made the award's preseason watch list:

  • Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech
  • Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
  • Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
  • Ricky Castillo, Florida
  • Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State
  • Pierceson Coody, Texas
  • Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
  • Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
  • Noah Goodwin, SMU
  • Ryan Hall, South Carolina
  • Cole Hammer, Texas
  • Bo Jin, Oklahoma State
  • Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State
  • Dylan Menante, Pepperdine
  • William Mouw, Pepperdine
  • Trent Phillips, Georgia
  • David Puig, Arizona State
  • Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
  • Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford
  • Travis Vick, Texas

To see how GolfChannel.com's Brentley Romine ranks the top players in men's college golf, click here.

More articles like this

Thompson
College Central

Haskins Watch List: Top players entering NCAAs

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Eleven players were selected to the final 2021 Haskins Award Watch List, including Florida State's John Pak and Georgia's Davis Thompson.

David Puig
College Central

Haskins Watch: ASU's Puig among 15 selected

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Fifteen players were selected to the latest Haskins Award Watch List, including Arizona State's David Puig, who is among the individuals with two wins.
College Central

Haskins Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's the post-fall watch list for the 2021 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.