State of Texas well represented on preseason Haskins Award watch list

This year's preseason watch list for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel has a decidedly Texas flavor.
Seven of the 20 players play for a Texas school: Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, SMU's Noah Goodwin, Texas Tech teammates Ludvig Aberg and Sandy Scott, and the Texas trio of Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Travis Vick.
The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.
Here are the 20 players who made the award's preseason watch list:
- Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech
- Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
- Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
- Ricky Castillo, Florida
- Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State
- Pierceson Coody, Texas
- Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
- Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
- Noah Goodwin, SMU
- Ryan Hall, South Carolina
- Cole Hammer, Texas
- Bo Jin, Oklahoma State
- Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State
- Dylan Menante, Pepperdine
- William Mouw, Pepperdine
- Trent Phillips, Georgia
- David Puig, Arizona State
- Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford
- Travis Vick, Texas
