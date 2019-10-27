Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour wins list by capturing his 82nd title at the Zozo Championship. Here's a breakdown of Woods' winning record on Tour, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.
Notes:
-
Woods has won 22.8% of his total PGA Tour starts (82 of 359).
-
Seven PGA Tour events have accounted for 45 of his 82 PGA Tour wins (54.9%; chart below).
-
Woods won at least five consecutive Tour events on three occasions and twice won nine of 12 starts.
-
Woods won 32 times in a five-year span from 1999-2003. During that time, no one else on Tour won more than five times.
-
Woods’ longest victory drought was 1,876 days (more than five years) between the 2013 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the 2018 Tour Championship.
-
Woods has won 26 different PGA Tour events. His 82 total wins have come in 16 different states and seven countries.
-
Woods has an 11-1 playoff record, the best winning percentage (91.7%) of any player with more than five playoff appearances.
PGA Tour wins by decade
- 1990s: 15
- 2000s: 56
- 2010s: 11
Most wins in a PGA Tour event
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Akron): 8
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: 8
- Farmers Insurance Open: 7
- WGC-Mexico Championship (Doral): 7
- Masters Tournament: 5
- Memorial Tournament: 5
- BMW Championship: 5
Best performance in a Tour win
- Lowest 72-hole score: 257 (2007 Tour Championship)
- Most birdies: 28 (2006 Buick Open, 2007 Tour Championship)
- Largest winning margin: 15 (2000 U.S. Open)
- Largest final-round comeback: 5 (2000 AT&T Pebble Beach, 2009 Arnold Palmer Inv.)