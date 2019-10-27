Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour wins list by capturing his 82nd title at the Zozo Championship. Here's a breakdown of Woods' winning record on Tour, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.

Notes:

Woods has won 22.8% of his total PGA Tour starts (82 of 359).

Seven PGA Tour events have accounted for 45 of his 82 PGA Tour wins (54.9%; chart below).

Woods won at least five consecutive Tour events on three occasions and twice won nine of 12 starts.

Woods won 32 times in a five-year span from 1999-2003. During that time, no one else on Tour won more than five times.

Woods’ longest victory drought was 1,876 days (more than five years) between the 2013 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the 2018 Tour Championship.

Woods has won 26 different PGA Tour events. His 82 total wins have come in 16 different states and seven countries.