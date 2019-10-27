Stats: Breaking down Tiger's 82 PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour wins list by capturing his 82nd title at the Zozo Championship. Here's a breakdown of Woods' winning record on Tour, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.

Notes:

  • Woods has won 22.8% of his total PGA Tour starts (82 of 359).

  • Seven PGA Tour events have accounted for 45 of his 82 PGA Tour wins (54.9%; chart below).

  • Woods won at least five consecutive Tour events on three occasions and twice won nine of 12 starts.

  • Woods won 32 times in a five-year span from 1999-2003. During that time, no one else on Tour won more than five times.

  • Woods’ longest victory drought was 1,876 days (more than five years) between the 2013 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the 2018 Tour Championship.

  • Woods has won 26 different PGA Tour events. His 82 total wins have come in 16 different states and seven countries.

  • Woods has an 11-1 playoff record, the best winning percentage (91.7%) of any player with more than five playoff appearances.

Official PGA Tour Wins By Month
Month Wins
January 7
February 5
March 14
April 5
May 5
June 7
July 8
August 15
September 7
October 8
november 1
december 0
PGA Tour Wins Breakdown
format/scenario Wins
Stroke play 79
match play 3
54 holes 1
72 holes 77
90 holes 1
in a playoff 11
final-round comeback 23
led or shared lead in each round 14
Margin of Stroke-Play Victories
Playoff 11
1 stroke 17
2 strokes 19
3-4 strokes 15
5-7 strokes 7
8+ strokes 10

PGA Tour wins by decade

  • 1990s: 15
  • 2000s: 56
  • 2010s: 11

Most wins in a PGA Tour event

  • WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Akron): 8
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: 8
  • Farmers Insurance Open: 7
  • WGC-Mexico Championship (Doral): 7
  • Masters Tournament: 5
  • Memorial Tournament: 5
  • BMW Championship: 5

Best performance in a Tour win

  • Lowest 72-hole score: 257 (2007 Tour Championship)
  • Most birdies: 28 (2006 Buick Open, 2007 Tour Championship)
  • Largest winning margin: 15 (2000 U.S. Open)
  • Largest final-round comeback: 5 (2000 AT&T Pebble Beach, 2009 Arnold Palmer Inv.)

