Staying off the Las Vegas strip the secret to Harry Higgs' success at CJ Cup

Chalk it up to clean(ish) living for Harry Higgs. The third-year pro is tied for second place after 36 holes of the CJ Cup and he credits a relatively mundane two-week stay in Las Vegas for part of his success.

“I think people would be surprised at how boring they have been for me. All during the week last week, for Shriners, I stayed away from the strip and then again this week, I’m staying away from the strip,” Higgs said on Friday.

There was, however, that little in-between period from the end of the Shriners Children’s Open to the CJ Cup.

“I did go in Sunday night, and stayed Sunday and Monday. You know, just make the donation to the Aria (Resort and Casino) – thanks for having me,” Higgs said. “We had a fun dinner at the Bellagio – which was awesome – with some friends. Certainly kicked back a few too many cocktails. I don’t think I got out of bed until like 2 (p.m.) on Monday. But I guess that was great prep.”

Higgs finished T-27 at the Shriners, with four rounds in the 60s. He’s got a 64 and a 67 in two days at The Summit Club, which is good enough for a 13-under total – but five shots off Keith Mitchell’s lead.

“You just look at the leaderboard and just laugh at what Keith has done the last two days,” Higgs said. “You know, there’s going to be different pressures on him. He’s ran out way ahead of all of us so he’s going to try and look for a solid one tomorrow to keep a four- or five-shot lead. That makes it much easier on a Sunday.”

Higgs is in search of his first PGA Tour win. He has a runner-up showing in each of his first two seasons on Tour and finished in the top 70 in the FedExCup standings on both occasions.

He’s made 14 birdies and one bogey through 36 holes this week and he’ll have to keep up that pace over the weekend. As he said, “You’re getting pretty irritated if you’re making pars out here, for sure.”

Boring living is OK in Vegas. Boring golf is not.