Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour provides culturally diverse juniors opportunities on, off course

Steph Curry knows how it feels to be overlooked and underrated. He also knows what it takes to succeed and that sometimes you just need a little help.

Curry established the Underrated Golf Tour to “provide a positive, competitive, safe space environment for culturally diverse male and female junior golfers.”

This is the tour’s second year and showcases four regional events which culminate with the Curry Cup championship.

Tour dates (Click here for more on the tour, events and registration):

The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla., (June 25-27)

Firestone CC - South, Akron, Ohio (July 6-8)

Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf, Las Vegas, Nev. (July 18-20)

Chambers Bay, Tacoma, Wash. (Aug. 7-9)

Curry Cup: Lake Merced GC, San Francisco, Calif. (Aug. 20-22)

The four regional events will feature field sizes of approximately 96, split between boys and girls, a mix of exempt players and local qualifiers. There are boys' and girls' divisions but there are no age divisions. All players, ages 12-18, will compete against one another over 36 holes of stroke play, with tees based on gender and age.

Points are earned by finishes at regional events, with the top 24 overall points earners among both the boys and girls qualifying for the Curry Cup.

But the Underrated Tour is more than just golf. It offers to players, who are underrepresented in the game, special experiences like networking events with brands and corporations, as well as introductions to college coaches. KPMG, which is the sponsor of this week’s Women’s PGA Championship, is also the primary Underrated Golf sponsor. According to part of the tour’s mission, “Our platform also serves as a powerful recruitment tool for corporate entities to hire future leaders who will further our mission locally, nationally and globally, while also helping these establishments diversify their staff.

“Through their competitive journey on the Underrated Golf Tour they'll foster relationships in the community, network with college coaches, meet and be mentored by PGA of America professionals, and be exposed to opportunities in golf.”