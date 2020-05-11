Steve Stricker adds Davis Love III and Zach Johnson as Ryder Cup vice captains

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker added to his team-room staff on Monday naming Davis Love III and Zach Johnson vice captains for this year’s matches.

Love is a two-time Ryder Cup captain (2012 and 2016) and Johnson was a vice captain for Tiger Woods at last year’s Presidents Cup and in ’18 at the Ryder Cup.

Stricker had already named Jim Furyk, the captain of the ’18 team, his first vice captain, and having Furyk and Love on his staff maintains the desired continuity between each team.

The matches are scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis., in September, although the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty over whether the matches may be postponed or possibly played without fans.

European captain Padraig Harrington prematurely named Luke Donald a vice captain during a video interview last week and Robert Karlsson was announced as his first vice captain last year.