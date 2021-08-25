Steve Stricker: Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud 'put to bed' for Ryder Cup

Getty Images

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker doesn’t expect the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud to spill into the team room.

Stricker told Sports Illustrated that he has talked to both players individually, and they’ve told Stricker that they won’t have any issues when they become teammates next month at Whistling Straits.

“They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their [top priority],” Stricker told SI. “They said it’s not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I’m concerned, it’s been put to bed.”

That echoes what both Koepka and DeChambeau have said previously, that they can set aside their differences for the good of the red, white and blue. Though Koepka said he’d continue to take shots at DeChambeau if warranted, he added that he’d be a professional and do what’s best for Team USA. 

“I can deal with anybody in the world for a week,” he said last month.

Despite a few opportunities, Koepka hasn’t reignited their beef at any point over the past few weeks. Stricker has noticed.

“We haven’t heard Brooks say anything about Bryson lately,” Stricker told SI. “This Ryder Cup means a lot to these guys. Neither one wants to be the root of a problem. They both understand.”

As for a potential partnership, Stricker doesn’t foresee a scenario when he’d put the two rivals together.

“I’m not going to tell you there’s no chance,” he told SI, “but I don’t see it happening, no. I don’t think they want to play together.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ryder: Spieth all but in; Euro picture clearer

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jordan Spieth all but secured his spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Royal St. George's, but how does the rest of the picture look?
Golf Central

Brooks downplays any Cup friction: 'Only a week'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s job wasn’t made any easier with the recent drama involving Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.  
News & Opinion

As the clock ticks, Stricks has tough decisions

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

There is still plenty of time for Steve Stricker to sort out his Ryder Cup captain's picks, but the challenge will still be there.