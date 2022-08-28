×

Steve Stricker closes with a 67 to win Ally Challenge for second senior title of year

Getty Images

GRAND BLANC, Mich.  — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.

Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley.

The 55-year-old Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Full-field scores from The Ally Challenge

Quigley finished with a 68.

Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65.

Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Dunlap takes Ally Challenge lead into Sunday

BY Associated Press  — 

Dunlap, 59, had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic.
News & Opinion

Funk, 66, betters age by one on Champions

BY Associated Press  — 

Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead The Ally Challenge.