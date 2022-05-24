Steve Stricker tests positive for COVID, withdraws from KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Regions Tradition winner Steve Stricker will not be in attendance at the second senior major of the year after testing positive for COVID, Stricker and the PGA Tour Champions announced on Tuesday.

The reigning U.S. Ryder Cup captain has withdrawn from this week's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after testing positive last Friday.

"Super bummed that I tested positive for Covid on Friday and have to withdraw from [the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship] this week!" Stricker said on Twitter. "Just a small setback and will look forward to getting back after it when I feel strong again! Good luck to the players, especially my brother-in-law Mario Tiziani."

The withdrawal halts Stricker's quest for a senior Grand Slam after his victory at the Tradition, the first of five 2022 senior majors.

This isn't Stricker's first health setback.

Last fall, he lost 25 pounds due to a mystery ailment and spent a considerable amount of time in the hospital on two separate occasions.

Stricker returned to the Champions tour in April, so far finishing in the top 10 each of his three appearances, including the Tradition – his fourth senior major title.

Mark Tucker will replace Stricker in the tournament, which takes place May 24-29 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan.