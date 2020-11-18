Stewart Cink says he and wife Lisa, a cancer survivor, had COVID-19 this year

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – This has been an eventful year for everyone and as Stewart Cink recounted the last 12 months, it was clear his year was no different.

Cink won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour at the Safeway Open in September, which at 47 years old was something of a surprising milestone, and he celebrated both of his children getting engaged. He and his wife, Lisa, also had bouts with COVID-19.

“My wife and I both had COVID in March and my wife, being a stage 4 cancer, in treatment right now, that was a big deal to us that she had it,” Cink said Wednesday at the RSM Classic. “So that's something we'll remember for sure, the nervousness of that.”

Cink said his wife had “moderate to pretty serious” symptoms while his were limited to some soreness in his back and shoulders. The bigger concern was Lisa Cink’s condition as a cancer survivor, but he said his wife is in remission and feeling much better.

“We went through COVID in the very beginning, before there was testing available, before we really knew that much about it,” he said. “We didn't know we had COVID until about two months later when we both got the antibody test and we both had it, then we could just point back to a time in March when we both fell ill.”