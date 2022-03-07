Still not ready, Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from The Players Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will not compete in this week’s Players Championship, GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner reported Sunday ahead of the tournament.

DeChambeau has not played on Tour since January’s Farmers Insurance Open, in which he missed the cut. He then withdrew from the Saudi International following the first round, citing injuries to his left hand and left hip.

He did not attempt to defend his title last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, saying he didn’t want to re-aggravate his hand injury.

In a text message to Golfweek on Sunday night, DeChambeau said he was “almost ready” and that he was “getting ready for something big.”

During the last few weeks off, DeChambeau, long tied to the Saudi-back super league, said, “as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I.”

Hayden Buckley will replace DeChambeau in the field at TPC Sawgrass.