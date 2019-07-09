Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Matthew Wolff (+10%): Not since Rickie Fowler has a player this dynamic and charismatic arrived on Tour. Buckle up for a fun ride.

Shanshan Feng (+8%): In firing four rounds of 67 or better, including a flawless 63 on Sunday, Feng sure didn’t look like the player who lost her way in search of more distance and missed the cut in the first three majors of the year.

Jon Rahm (+7%): Here we go again, with Rahmbo seemingly peaking for The Open, after his stunning 64-62 weekend to steal the Irish Open. He’s been the trendy pick before – think 2017, when he won the Irish and then tied for 44th at The Open – but maybe his newfound maturity will give him an edge.

Collin Morikawa (+5%): After his captivating duel with Wolff, Morikawa’s scoring average in 16 rounds as a pro is 68.6 ... which is awfully similar to how he performed in college. This is who he is: Studly.

Bryson (+3%): He’s awoken from his spring slumber to post back-to-back top-10s, including a thrilling runner-up at the 3M that included a clutch eagle on the 72nd hole. The dude’s primed for a postseason push.

FALLING

Crunch time (-1%): It’s put-up-or-shut-up time on Tour, with just four regular-season tournaments remaining before the playoffs. That’s bad news for veterans like Martin Kaymer (131st), Jimmy Walker (139th), Zach Johnson (140th) and Bill Haas (155th).

28 under (-2%): Tough living, that LPGA. All Ariya Jutanugarn got for shooting the third-lowest score in tour history was a runner-up finish. Twenty under was good enough only for an eight-way tie for 15th!

1 a.m. wakeup calls (-3%): On Nike’s Instagram story on Monday, a bug-eyed Tiger Woods posted about working out at 1 a.m., to train his body for the upcoming time change at Royal Portrush. Hey, whatever works when you’re 43 with a fused back, but something tells us Brooks Koepka isn’t preparing the same way.

John Daly (-4%): More drama, but what else is new for JD? After his request for a buggy at Portrush was turned down, Daly withdrew from The Open – not because of his arthritic knee, but rather because of a spider bite that required a trip to the ER. Daly said he had surgery for an abdominal infection and was treated for early sepsis, but apparently he’s on the mend – he reportedly has signed up to play next week’s opposite-field event in Kentucky. Hmm.

Phil (-5%): Always thought his creativity and short game would make him a contender at The Open for another decade, but there’s no other way to say it: Mickelson’s game isn’t in good shape as we head to the year’s final major. He’s missed four of his past six cuts, with no finish better than 52nd. Oy.