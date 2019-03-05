Stock Watch: Tiger's WD a blip or reason to sell?

By
Getty Images

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Keith Mitchell (+9%): His Tour brethren speak highly of his talent, and for good reason – he’s raw and powerful and confident. Only getting better, his win at the Honda is far from his last.

Brooks (+6%): Koepka’s Sunday rally came up short, but the quality of his shots on the watery closing stretch – every iron shot flushed, every clutch putt hearted – cemented his status as the game’s preeminent pressure player.

Rickie (+4%): Somebody stop us, because we’re falling for Fowler again. More comfortable with his position in the game, swinging well in big spots, his stroke looking pure – it’s beginning to feel like it’s his year to break through in the majors.

Vijay (+3%): At 56, he’s still taking the kids to school, ranking fourth in strokes gained: tee to green at one of the most difficult non-major venues of the season. Gotta respect the hustle. 

Nelly Korda (+2%): It was Sung Hyun Park who ascended to world No. 1 after the HSBC, but no one has had a better start to the year than the 20-year-old American: That’s four consecutive top-10s (including a win) to start 2019. 

FALLING

Wyndham Clark (-1%): The Tour rookie and 54-hole Honda leader needed eagle on the 72nd hole for a chance at a playoff (turns out it still wouldn’t have been enough), but he was borderline reckless on the home hole. In the rough, from 278 yards out, he hit 3-wood in the water and made bogey, frittering away precious FedExCup points that could have helped locked up his card for 2020.

Alex Cjeka (-2%): He became the first player to get disqualified for using the old green-reading materials, but the Tour should have let him keep playing – the guy was even par through 14 holes looking at green maps that were completely redone!

Tiger (-4%): Maybe the neck strain is minor and he’ll return next week, or maybe it’s something more significant in the kinetic chain. Whatever the case, his pre-tournament exit at Bay Hill is a sad reminder that he’s competing on borrowed time.

USGA-Tour player rift (-10%): In a memo, PGA Tour commish Jay Monahan reminded his players that they did have a voice in some of the changes, the USGA and R&A are partners, and they’re committed to playing by these rules. In other words: Stop whining and read up on ’em.

Trending Content

More articles like this