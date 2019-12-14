The Internationals lead, 10-8, over the United States after three days at the Presidents Cup. The final day of competition features 12 singles matches.

The first team to reach 15 1/2 points will win the 13th edition of the biennial matches. If the event finishes in a 15-15 tie, the overall competition is deemed a tie (unlike the Ryder Cup, in which the defending champion would retain the cup).

Here's a look at the Sunday singles matches. You can watch the action live on Golf Channel, beginning at 6 p.m. ET (all times ET).

Match 19, 6:02PM: Abraham Ancer (INT) vs. Tiger Woods (U.S.)

Match 20, 6:13PM: Hideki Matsuyama (INT) vs. Tony Finau (U.S.)

Match 21, 6:24PM: C.T. Pan (INT) vs. Patrick Reed (U.S.)

Match 22, 6:35PM: Haotong Li (INT) vs. Dustin Johnson (U.S.)

Match 23, 6:46PM: Adam Hadwin (INT) vs. Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.)

Presidents Cup: Match scoring | Full coverage

Match 24, 6:57PM: Sungjae Im (INT) vs. Gary Woodland (U.S.)

Match 25, 7:08PM: Joaquin Niemann (INT) vs. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

Match 26, 7:19PM: Adam Scott (INT) vs. Xander Schauffele (U.S.)

Match 27, 7:30PM: Byeong Hun An (INT) vs. Webb Simpson (U.S.)

Match 28, 7:41PM: Cameron Smith (INT) vs. Justin Thomas (U.S.)

Match 29, 7:52PM: Louis Oosthuizen (INT) vs. Matt Kuchar (U.S.)

Match 30, 8:03PM: Marc Leishman (INT) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.)