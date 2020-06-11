Sung Kang makes an ace at Colonial and the not-crowd goes not-wild

Sung Kang recorded the first hole-in-one of the PGA Tour's mid-pandemic restart with when he jarred this tee shot from 163 yards at the par-3 13th on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

As you can see in the video, the reaction – aside from an audible yell when the ball crashed into the hole – was decidedly muted.

Without fans on the course and with players keeping their distance from one another – avoiding congratulatory high-fives, for example – the group of Kang, Tyler Duncan and Brendon Todd simply made their way off the tee box and towards the putting surface.

The hole-in-one was Kang's second on the PGA Tour, coming nine years after his first Tour ace at the 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.