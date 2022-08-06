Sungjae Im, Brandon Wu lead Wyndham Championship as third round gets delayed

Mother nature brought the PGA Tour’s regular season finale to a screeching halt Saturday, as play at the Wyndham Championship was postponed multiple times before ultimately being suspended until Sunday morning.

Just 12 of 86 players who made the cut finished their third round Saturday before the storms started to roll in.

The weather did provide fans with golf’s version of a buzzer beater, as Brandon Wu holed out for eagle at the par-4 11th moments before the horn blew.

The eagle followed a birdie at the par-4 10th for Wu and moved him into a share of the lead at 12 under with Sungjae Im.

Im also finished his day at the 11th, and while he didn’t hole his approach shot, he did make his fourth birdie of the day and has yet to make a bogey in his third round. Im is seeking his third Tour win and first since capturing the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

While there are only two players tied for the lead, there are another 20 within five shots of Wu and Im.

Among that group sits Will Zalatoris, who was one of the 12 players to finish his third round. He shot a 4-under 66 in his first round without longtime caddy Ryan Goble. The split between Zalatoris and Goble was announced prior to the third round of the Wyndham, and Zalatoris spoke after his round about the weight of that decision.

"We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was going on on the course was starting to bleed off the course, and that's not what you want,” Zalatoris said. “He's an incredible friend, I love him to death and I told him I had to do what's best for me ... Obviously, you can tell how hard this decision was on me, especially the timing of it, but I think it was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and obviously it hurts."

Full-field scores from Wyndham Championship

Also in the group of chasers is Ryan Moore, who sits two shots back at 10 under. Moore has struggled recently as he has dealt with a back injury, but a T-2 or better finish this week would vault the former UNLV star into the FedExCup Playoffs.

Joohyung Kim finds himself one shot back of the leaders through 10 holes in his third round. Kim entered the season without full membership on the Tour, and therefore needs to win this week to clinch his spot in the Tour’s postseason, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind.

The final round of the Wyndham Championship is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday. Assuming there are no more weather delays, officials expect to be able to complete the tournament Sunday.