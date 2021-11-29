Suzann Pettersen, hero of the 2019 Solheim Cup, will captain Europeans in 2023

Suzann Pettersen's professional walk-off was among golf's most memorable, as she sank the winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup and then declared her playing career over.

Pettersen returned to be a vice captain on the Catriona Matthew's victorious team at Inverness this year and will next lead the squad herself in Spain.

The 40-year-old Norwegian was announced on Monday as the 2023 European Solheim Cup captain. The biennial event is scheduled to take place at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain, Sept. 22-24.

“This is the biggest honor of my career,” Pettersen said.

Pettersen in a nine-time Solheim Cup player and a two-time vice captain. She has been part of four winning sides as a player, compiling a career record of 18-12-6. In 2019, she made a 7-foot putt on the 18th hole of her singles match to defeat Marina Alex, 1 up, and give Europe its first triumph since '13. This came after she was a controversial captain's pick by Matthew, having missed 18 months of tournament action because of the birth of her first child.

After giving birth to her second child, she returned as a vice captain in '21, in which Europe beat the U.S. on American soil for just the second time (2013).

A U.S. captain has not yet been named. Pat Hurst led the American side this year.