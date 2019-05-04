An LPGA mystery is about to be solved.

Suzann Pettersen has confirmed she will be checking in on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive on Wednesday to talk about her return to the LPGA as a working mom. She’s scheduled to call in to the show as part of a segment focused on the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. She’s playing the new team event in Midland, Mich., July 17-20 with European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew as her playing partner.

In a tweet Saturday, Pettersen confirmed she will share what her life has been like as a mom and what her playing schedule will be for the remainder of 2019. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan is also scheduled to join Morning Drive to talk about the event.

While Pettersen has checked in with followers on social media with periodic updates on her life, she has virtually disappeared from tour life for a year and a half, last teeing it up at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November of 2017. She left on maternity leave to prepare for the birth of her first child, a son, Herman Alexander, who entered the world in August of last year. Fellow tour pros have been uncertain about whether she was planning a comeback or whether she might retire to focus more fully on family life.

Pettersen, a 15-time LPGA winner with two major championship titles, is a Solheim Cup assistant captain. It has also been uncertain whether she was interested in mounting a summer run to make the European team that will meet the Americans in Scotland in September, possibly as a captain’s pick. That’s also likely to come up in her Morning Drive appearance.