Swilcan makeover? Iconic Old Course bridge pictured with patio-like additions

The Swilcan Bridge has apparently undergone a makeover.

Images posted Saturday by the popular Twitter follow U.K. Golf Guy show what appears to be patio-like stone additions on each side of the iconic Old Course bridge, areas that were previously covered by grass.

“They appear to have built a garden patio next to the Swilken Bridge!” the post read, followed by another photo with the caption, “It’s not quite as bad from other angles. That area always got quite worn so this is the solution I guess.”

GolfChannel.com has reached out to St. Andrews Links for comment and more details, though has yet to hear back.

For the time being, though, Twitter has mostly not reacted kindly to the changes to a landmark that is believed to be as many as 800 years old and has served as the perfect photo spot for many of the game’s greats to wave goodbye in their final Opens at St. Andrews.

“That’s bloody awful,” said one user.

“Dirt path would have looked better than that,” added another.

And another: “Will be sure to bring my BBQ or get a Big Green Egg for next round.”

But as one person noted, “I'm sure I read somewhere that this is a restoration to how the bridge was previously before golf. Might be making that up but pretty sure I[‘ve] seen it.”

Perhaps. Though even the few images available online of Old Tom Morris and Co. on the bridge don’t show the circular ends.

Guess we will have to wait for clarity.