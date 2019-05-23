Switch to claw putting grip propels Finau (64) to Schwab lead

Getty Images

After struggling on the greens at the PGA Championship, Tony Finau decided it was time for a change.

Finau ballooned to a final-round 79 Sunday at Bethpage, and upon arriving at the Charles Schwab Challenge he made the choice to switch to a claw putting grip. It's a style that Finau has dabbled with in the past in practice, having also putted cross-handed for five years earlier in his career.

"I just wanted to switch it up," Finau told reporters. "I haven't been putting great I feel like, and standing over the ball the most important thing is do you feel like you're going to make the putt or not. Outside of everything else, do you believe you can make the putt? So for me, I needed to switch something."

Full-field scores from the Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge: Articles, photos and videos

That change paid immediate dividends Thursday at Colonial Country Club, where Finau raced out to an early one-shot lead thanks to a 6-under 64 that included seven birdies, and during which he picked up more than three shots in strokes gained: putting. He rolled in four birdies from more than 18 feet, including a 24-foot make on No. 12 and a 26-footer on the next hole.

Despite cracking the top 10 in the world rankings last year, Finau remains in search of his second career win following the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. While he tied for fifth at the Masters, playing in Sunday's final group alongside Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari, he has struggled in his two starts since and didn't hesitate to shake things up in Fort Worth.

"If I feel like something is better, I'm not afraid to change no matter the results," Finau said. "I feel like it was just time. Like I said, I think it was just time to scratch that itch and see how it goes."

More articles like this

finau_1920_colonial19_d1_drive
Golf Central

Finau leads Spieth by one at windy Colonial

BY Will Gray  — 

With winds swirling at Colonial, Tony Finau shot a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth after the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Golf Central

Spieth rides PGA momentum to opening 65

BY Will Gray  — 

Fresh off a T-3 finish at the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth rode a hot putter to an opening 65 at Colonial that left him one shot off the early lead.
Golf Central

Watch: Spieth on birdie barrage at Colonial

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jordan Spieth insisted at last week's PGA that he was no longer in a slump. For further proof, he went on a birdie barrage Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge.