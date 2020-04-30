Symetra Tour announces condensed schedule, adds two events

The Symetra Tour will restart in July with a shorter schedule but with the good news that two new events have been added to the mix.

The tour announced Thursday that it will resume play at the Prasco Charity Championship July 8-10 at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. The schedule will feature 16 events, down from 20 on the original schedule, but not down as much as it would have been without the addition of new events in Arizona and North Carolina.

The Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, will host one of the new events from Aug. 27-29, and Pinehurst No. 9 in North Carolina will host the other from Oct. 28-31. The names and title sponsors of those events will be announced at a later date.

The Longbow Golf Club previously hosted the Gateway Classic from 2013-2015 and in 2017. Notably, Hannah O’Sullivan became the youngest winner in Symetra Tour history (16 years, 9 months, 11 days) when she won the 2015 event as an amateur. Pinehurst will be hosting its first Symetra Tour event.

“First and foremost, we are grateful to our tournament partners and venues for supporting our athletes as we work to preserve as many playing opportunities as possible,” said Mike Nichols, the chief business officer of the Symetra Tour. “We’re also excited to welcome two new events to the Symetra Tour family at first-class golf courses we know will challenge our members once it is safe to return to competition.”

The season will now conclude Nov. 3-6 with the Symetra Tour Championship at River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina.

The full schedule appears below: