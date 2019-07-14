Jennifer Kupcho came up short in a weekend bid to win the Marathon Classic, but she got a nice consolation prize.

With her T-5 finish Sunday, Kupcho earned one of five qualifying spots for players who weren’t already qualified for the AIG Women’s British Open in three weeks.

“It's great, just coming off two missed cuts,” Kupcho said. “Obviously, I wanted to come out and play strong.”

Kupcho, the 2018 NCAA champ, winner of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and former world amateur No. 1, earned $52,798 with her best finish since turning pro this summer. She will jump from 124th on the money list to 94th with $89,459 through six starts as a pro. At year’s end, the top 80 in money earn Category 1 status for next year, which is the tour’s equivalent of fully exempt status.

“It's definitely great to get a little bit of confidence going and see my game on the upswing,” Kupcho said.

Tiffany Joh, Linnea Strom, Pavarisa Yoktuan and Mariajo Uribe also earned spots into the Women’s British Open.