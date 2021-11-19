ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Part of Talor Gooch would rather roll on to the next event and part of him is ready for a break.

“The bigger part of me is excited for a break. It's been a long year,” he said Friday at the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of 2021.

Gooch has been on a tear this fall with top-15 finishes at the Fortinet Championship (T-4), Shriners Children’s Open (T-11), CJ Cup (T-5) and World Wide Technology Championship (T-11) and he’s back in the hunt for his first Tour victory following rounds of 64-65 at Sea Island Resort.

“It's just comfortable, man. I'm playing well, but I think my game has made a turn for some good stuff in some ways,” he said. “I've been working my butt off for years, but especially the last six, eight months with driving the ball and working my butt off with putting.”

The highlight of the round for Gooch came at the par-5 seventh hole on the Seaside Course after reaching the green with his second shot and rolling in a 66-footer for eagle. It’s the longest putt of his Tour career.

“We didn't even think I knocked it on the green, got up there and thought it was going to be just a little short and it's on,” he said. “It's a tough green. Any 66-footer, you're just trying to two-putt, right, but my speed's been pretty good this week and I actually made about a 50-footer yesterday.”