Taylor Gooch, eyeing first PGA Tour win at RSM Classic, could be working at Best Buy

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour is always stressful but for Talor Gooch, it could always be worse ... he could be working at Best Buy.

Gooch will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the RSM Classic following a third-round 67 and he explained that although he knows there will be plenty of stress on Sunday it won’t compare to his experience in 2016 during the second stage of Q-School.

“I was on the number [to advance] going to the third round and I didn't have any more money and I was 3 over through four walking off the par 3 and I thought to myself, I don't know why this came up, but Best Buy, I'm going to have to go work at Best Buy,” he laughed.

Gooch rallied and advanced to the final stage to secure his Korn Ferry Tour card. The next year he advanced to the PGA Tour. As for why Best Buy was where he turned in his most stressful moment, he could only guess.

“I've never had a job in my life and I was like there's got to be something like a Best Buy where even I can go and do this and they'll let me work there,” he said.