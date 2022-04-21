×

Taylor Moore takes Zurich lead with Matthew NeSmith after food poisoning bout

AVONDALE, La. – The Zurich Classic is always one of the year’s most relaxed stops as the PGA Tour’s only official team event that combines camaraderie with the best culinary delights New Orleans can offer.

Sometimes, however, those culinary delights come with a cost. Just ask Taylor Moore who grabbed the early lead on Day 1 at TPC Louisiana alongside Matthew NeSmith after spending Wednesday morning in a local emergency room.

“I had food poisoning Tuesday night up until midday yesterday. So just got an IV and some nausea medicine. Finally ate something this morning, which was nice,” Moore explained. “I just tried to finish every hole. That was kind of a win within its own right.”

Moore did much better than simply “finish every hole.” After opening their better-ball round with seven birdies through nine holes, the duo took the lead at 12 under par thanks to a 25-footer for eagle by Moore at the par-5 18th hole.

Asked what exactly sent him to the emergency room, Moore explained, “I ate a lot that night. It could have been a lot of different things. It was a wonderful place. I'm definitely not complaining.”

Moore said he was looking forward to Friday’s alternate-shot round with a little more energy. He also said he plans to lay off the normal New Orleans fare the rest of the week.

“No more cajun for the next couple days, but some soup sounds pretty good at the moment,” Moore laughed. “Soup and crackers.”

