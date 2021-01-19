TaylorMade releases new SIM2 drivers, fairway woods and irons

TaylorMade has announced its new line of SIM2 drivers, fairway woods and irons.

The driver comes in SIM2, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max-D versions. According to the company:

"With the original SIM, the company focused on reshaping the driver to deliver speed and aerodynamics at the most critical stage of the swing – those milliseconds right before impact. Embracing the evolution of design, now TaylorMade has reinvented the way drivers are constructed with an increased focus on enhanced forgiveness while maintaining speed and optimal launch conditions."

The fairway woods come in the same models and, according to TaylorMade, offer more forgiveness.

“In the world of golf club engineering, we fight for millimeters because those small changes can lead to big results. With the SIM2 Titanium fairway, we repositioned CG a mere 12.1mm from the ground. That delivers a CG projection that’s absolute center face along with increased MOI for more forgiveness compared to last year’s model. We’ve gone low across the entire line of 2021 fairways, so golfers can go higher,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade senior director, Product Creation, Metalwoods

Regarding the irons, TaylorMade said, “SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS irons [utilize] the company’s all-new Cap Back Design and evolved ECHO Damping System to deliver unparalleled performance and feel to the category of game improvement irons.”

