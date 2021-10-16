Team J. Korda gets Aramco Team Series win in a playoff ... in the dark

The final round of the Aramco Team Series-New York finished in rare fashion.

Play at the event, the first on the Ladies European Tour to take place in the U.S., was suspended in the late afternoon due to a passing storm. After play resumed at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, Team Jessica Korda and Team Sophia Popov were tied at 41 under at the end of 18 holes, so they headed to a playoff ... in the dark.

After matching bogeys on the first playoff hole, Korda clinched the win on the par-3 17th by two-putting from 20 feet under the floodlights. Korda's team included Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist and amateur Alexandra O'Laughlin.

Englishwoman Charley Hull won the event's individual title by a shot for her first win since 2019 after starting the day four shots back of the 36-hole leader, world No. 1 Nelly Korda.