CONWY, Wales – Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies Friday as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a 6-6 tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup.

One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.

Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day.

“They were definitely inspired and fired up to play better today and I really didn’t have to do much pep talking,” U.S. captain Sarah Ingram said. “I know that they are all real fighters and that they would follow up a tough day with a really good day.”

The Americans won two matches and halved the other to pull within a point. In the afternoon fourballs, Corpuz ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch as she and Zhang won the anchor match, 3 and 2, over the previously unbeaten tandem of Emily Toy and Caley McGinty.

Rachel Kuehn also won two matches for the United States.

The two sides will now compete in eight singles matches on Saturday to determine the winner. The Americans are the defending champions so they can tie the overall competition and retain the cup. GB&I needs an outright win to claim it.

Here's a look at the singles lineup, with Golf Channel coverage beginning at 4:45 a.m. ET.