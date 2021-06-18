Ten stats of note from Round 1 of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Here are 10 statistics of note from Round 1 of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:

• First-round co-leader Louis Oosthuizen is one of just three players with top-10s in the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Opens (with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele).

• The other co-leader, Russell Henley, has four career 18-hole leads on the PGA Tour. His best finish in those four events is T-3 (2015 Sentry Tournament of Champions).

• In Brooks Koepka's two U.S. Open wins, Koepka was T-4 (2017, two shots back) and T-46 (2018, six shots back) after one round.

• Thursday’s 69 was Koepka's sixth straight round in the 60s at the U.S. Open.

• Koepka entered the week with the best cumulative score to par in the U.S. Open since 2014 at 17 under, 10 shots better than any other player.

Highlights: 2021 U.S. Open, Round 1

• Schauffele is making his fifth career U.S. Open start and has never finished worse than T-6. He also has never been worse than T-13 after the first round.

• Hideki Matsuyama's 14 greens hit in regulation are tied for the most among players who finished their round Thursday.

• Matthew Wolff's eight birdies were one shy of the U.S. Open single-round record since 1983 (Justin Thomas, nine birdies, third round, 2017).

• McIlroy has not finished out of the top 10 in three straight majors since 2013 (2021 majors: MC at Masters, T-49 at PGA Championship).

• Phil Mickelson's worst position after Round 1 in a major that he went on to win: T-15 at the 2004 Masters.