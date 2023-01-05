As the PGA Tour transitions to a calendar-year schedule and the circuit sorts out a dramatically reimagined lineup that includes “designated” events and a focus on the game’s stars, the fate of the fall events remains uncertain.

A tentative fall schedule for 2023 obtained by GolfChannel.com suggests a streamlined lineup with seven events, down from nine events last fall. Gone from the tentative schedule are the CJ Cup, which has been played in the U.S. the last three years, and the Houston Open, a Tour staple since 1946. It remains to be seen if those events will shift to the FedExCup portion of the schedule or if they will be removed from the Tour lineup entirely.

The Fortinet Championship would kick off the fall (Sept. 14-17), two weeks after the Tour Championship, followed by another two-week break that includes the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The Sanderson Farms Championship would be played Oct. 5-8, followed by the Shriners Children’s Open (Oct. 12-15) and the Zozo Championship (Oct. 19-22) in Japan.

The World Wide Technology Championship is scheduled for Nov. 2-5, although it’s unclear where the event would be played with El Camaleon Golf Club hosting the year’s first LIV Golf event in February. It’s unlikely the Tour would want to share a venue with the rival league and, according to multiple sources, the circuit is seeking a new venue in Mexico. The fall portion would conclude with the Bermuda Championship (Nov. 9-12) and The RSM Classic (Nov. 16-19).

The tentative schedule also includes an interesting makeover during the “challenge” season with the former QBE Shootout becoming a mixed-team event that features Tour players alongside LPGA players.