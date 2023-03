University of Texas sophomore Bohyun Park made the first hole-in-one in Augusta National Women's Amateur history when she aced the par-3 eighth on Thursday at Champions Retreat.

Park, who was narrowly inside the cut line, at 1 over par, holed out from 142 yards to get to 1 under.

Park followed that with a birdie at the par-5 ninth before dropping shots at Nos. 10, 12 and 13. She responded, however, with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15.