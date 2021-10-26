Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit wins Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year

Getty Images

Patty Tavatanakit has won the LPGA's Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year, the second-ever Thai to capture the award, following Moriya Jutanugarn in 2013.

The 22-year-old Tavatanakit began the year by winning the ANA Inspiration, becoming the first rookie to win a major since Juli Inkster in 1984. Tavatanakit also has eight top-10 finishes and two top-20s, earning her 1,134 points in 17 events. Leona Maguire, who's 355 points behind Tavatanakit in second place, will not be able to catch the former UCLA All-American with two events left in the LPGA season. 

“Earning this award is a dream come true for me,” Tavatanakit said. “It’s once in a lifetime. I’m so thrilled that I get to add my name to a spectacular list of recipients that I have looked up to for many years. This season has been one to remember, and I’m excited to finish 2021 strong as the tour’s newest Rookie of the Year.”

Nelly, J.Y. Ko fighting for POY over final 2 events

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After Jin Young Ko's back-to-back wins, she jumped Nelly Korda for the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Player of the Year points. 

Tavatanakit is third in the Rolex Player of the Year standings, behind Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda, the top two players in the world. However, Tavatanakit would need to win both of the final two events, while leader Ko would have to fall out of contention. 

After the AIG Women’s Open, the last of five majors, Tavatanakit clinched the Rolex Annika Major Award based on her performance in this year's major championships. She is also fourth on the Race to the CME points list (2,208 points) and seventh in earnings this year on tour.

Tavatanakit will receive the honor at the Rolex LPGA Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 during the week of the CME Group Tour Championship.

