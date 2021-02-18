Thanks to private jet and narrow window, Abraham Ancer barley makes Genesis

Abraham Ancer
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Abraham Ancer was originally scheduled to take a commercial flight from San Antonio to Los Angeles on Monday to play this week’s Genesis Invitational. That was before a winter storm blanketed Texas with snow.

“At some points I thought I was coming, at some points I was like, there's no chance I'm coming,” Ancer said following his opening round at Riviera Country Club.

With all commercial flights grounded because of the weather, Ancer turned to a friend with a private jet.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“We had a one- or two-hour gap to take off. Then while we took off, it got closed again,” he said, following his first-round 71. “We just found that little window to be able to take off.”

Ancer arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday and wasn’t able to play a practice round. Sergio Garcia, who lives in Austin, had similar weather issues and was also a late arrival

“I see [Garcia] here, I was like, what happened? He was like, 'Well, they told me, we've got a little 30-minute window and if you want to go, it's right now,'" Ancer said. “So, we both made it last night and here we are.”

Cameron Champ withdrew from the event late Wednesday to remain at home in Houston.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ancer's key to Tour success? Don't be Rory

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Abraham Ancer is enjoying success on the PGA Tour, but it wasn't always that way, thanks in part to Rory McIlroy.
Golf Central

Ancer (64) makes early move at East Lake

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It's hard to go low at East Lake, "so good, solid rounds can really, really make some moves." So said Abe Ancer.
Grill Room

Hangover-less Ancer launching tequila brand

BY Jason Crook  — 

Abraham Ancer says he learned a lot about the media and how quotes can get twisted after last month's Presidents Cup, but he's trying to do the educating when it comes to other things, like tequila.