×

Third-round tee times for the Tour Championship at East Lake

Getty Images

The race to the FedExCup title and its $18-million top prize is down to two more days at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports taking over at 2:30 p.m.

Here are the third-round tee times for the Tour Championship (all times ET):

Full-field scores from Tour Championship

12:26 p.m.: Sahith Theegala

12:37 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings

12:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Corey Conners

12:59 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

1:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman

1:21 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith

1:32 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:05 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Sepp Straka

2:16 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

2:27 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

2:38 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2:49 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

3:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

More articles like this
Golf Central

Scheffler going strong, but Xander just 2 back

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler continues to push forward at the Tour Championship, but Xander Schauffele is gaining ground.
Golf Central

Niemann undecided on LIV, climbing board

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Joaquin Niemann said Friday that he is undecided about whether he will remain with the PGA Tour or join LIV Golf.
Golf Central

Poor warmup leads to great round for Rahm

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

There was a lesson for every golfer in Jon Rahm’s second-round 63 Friday at the Tour Championship.