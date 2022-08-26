Third-round tee times for the Tour Championship at East Lake

The race to the FedExCup title and its $18-million top prize is down to two more days at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports taking over at 2:30 p.m.
Here are the third-round tee times for the Tour Championship (all times ET):
Full-field scores from Tour Championship
12:26 p.m.: Sahith Theegala
12:37 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings
12:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Corey Conners
12:59 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
1:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman
1:21 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith
1:32 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth
1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
1:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:05 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Sepp Straka
2:16 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Cameron Young
2:27 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
2:38 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann
2:49 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
3:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele