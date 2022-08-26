Third-round tee times for the Tour Championship at East Lake

The race to the FedExCup title and its $18-million top prize is down to two more days at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports taking over at 2:30 p.m.

Here are the third-round tee times for the Tour Championship (all times ET):

Full-field scores from Tour Championship

12:26 p.m.: Sahith Theegala

12:37 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings

12:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Corey Conners

12:59 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

1:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman

1:21 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith

1:32 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:05 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Sepp Straka

2:16 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

2:27 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

2:38 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2:49 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

3:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele